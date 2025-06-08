Tension Escalates in Manipur: Security Heightened Amid Protests
Manipur witnessed heightened tensions as protests erupted over the detention of a leader from the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol. Prohibitory orders and curfews were imposed in several districts, while demonstrators clashed with security forces and engaged in symbolic protests. Enhanced security measures were undertaken to maintain order.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's Imphal valley districts are under prohibitory orders following late-night protests against the reported detention of an Arambai Tenggol leader. In this tense atmosphere, authorities imposed a total curfew in Bishnupur, aiming to curb the unrest.
On Sunday morning, tension persisted as protesters ignited tyres and furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the leader's release. Security has been tightened with additional personnel deployed to protect key areas such as the Raj Bhavan.
The district magistrate of Imphal West cited serious breaches of peace, public disturbance, and risks to human lives and property, prompting restrictions on gatherings and certain activities. Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and security forces were reported, with demonstrators making symbolic statements by pouring petrol on themselves, heightening the region's instability.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- protests
- curfew
- Imphal
- Arambai Tenggol
- security
- unrest
- detention
- clashes
- symbolic protests
ALSO READ
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council
Trump's National Security Council Overhaul: A New Strategy Unfolds
High-Profile Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Security Operation
Major Blow to Naxalites: Security Forces Eliminate Top Leaders in Jharkhand
Traditional AI falls short on UAV security: How LLMs fill the gap?