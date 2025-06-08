Tension Escalates in Manipur: Security Heightened Amid Protests

Manipur's Imphal valley districts are under prohibitory orders following late-night protests against the reported detention of an Arambai Tenggol leader. In this tense atmosphere, authorities imposed a total curfew in Bishnupur, aiming to curb the unrest.

On Sunday morning, tension persisted as protesters ignited tyres and furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the leader's release. Security has been tightened with additional personnel deployed to protect key areas such as the Raj Bhavan.

The district magistrate of Imphal West cited serious breaches of peace, public disturbance, and risks to human lives and property, prompting restrictions on gatherings and certain activities. Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and security forces were reported, with demonstrators making symbolic statements by pouring petrol on themselves, heightening the region's instability.