Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Manipur: Security Heightened Amid Protests

Manipur witnessed heightened tensions as protests erupted over the detention of a leader from the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol. Prohibitory orders and curfews were imposed in several districts, while demonstrators clashed with security forces and engaged in symbolic protests. Enhanced security measures were undertaken to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-06-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 08:05 IST
Tension Escalates in Manipur: Security Heightened Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Imphal valley districts are under prohibitory orders following late-night protests against the reported detention of an Arambai Tenggol leader. In this tense atmosphere, authorities imposed a total curfew in Bishnupur, aiming to curb the unrest.

On Sunday morning, tension persisted as protesters ignited tyres and furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the leader's release. Security has been tightened with additional personnel deployed to protect key areas such as the Raj Bhavan.

The district magistrate of Imphal West cited serious breaches of peace, public disturbance, and risks to human lives and property, prompting restrictions on gatherings and certain activities. Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and security forces were reported, with demonstrators making symbolic statements by pouring petrol on themselves, heightening the region's instability.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025