Iran Unrest Blame Game: Khamenei vs. Trump

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting violent protests in Iran, which human rights groups report have resulted in over 3,000 deaths. Khamenei holds the U.S. and Israel responsible for the unrest.

The protests began in late December over economic grievances and expanded into broader demonstrations against clerical rule. Despite President Trump's threats of intervention, he later expressed gratitude to Tehran's leaders for halting executions, though Iran denied such plans.

Iranian authorities have arrested thousands labeled as 'terrorists and rioters,' including some with alleged ties to opposition groups abroad. The recent unrest, described as the worst in years, has led to severe crackdowns and intermittent internet shortages, complicating communication both within and outside Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)