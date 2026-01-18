Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting deadly protests that have gripped the country and resulted in over 3,000 deaths, according to rights groups. Khamenei labeled the U.S. as a culprit for the unrest that erupted over economic hardships.

The protests, which began on December 28, soon morphed into calls for an end to the Islamic Republic's clerical rule. President Trump has threatened strong action against Iran, but later thanked Tehran for halting alleged mass executions of protesters, a claim Iran denies.

The unrest, branded as Iran's worst in years, has seen thousands arrested amid claims of foreign orchestration involving U.S. and Israeli agents. State media and rights groups report severe punishment for those detained, as international attention focuses on Iran's internal crisis.