Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran faces its most significant unrest in years, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for widespread demonstrations and over 3,000 deaths. The crisis involves harsh crackdowns and significant casualties, as international and domestic pressures mount on Iran’s leadership amidst calls for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting deadly protests that have gripped the country and resulted in over 3,000 deaths, according to rights groups. Khamenei labeled the U.S. as a culprit for the unrest that erupted over economic hardships.

The protests, which began on December 28, soon morphed into calls for an end to the Islamic Republic's clerical rule. President Trump has threatened strong action against Iran, but later thanked Tehran for halting alleged mass executions of protesters, a claim Iran denies.

The unrest, branded as Iran's worst in years, has seen thousands arrested amid claims of foreign orchestration involving U.S. and Israeli agents. State media and rights groups report severe punishment for those detained, as international attention focuses on Iran's internal crisis.

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

