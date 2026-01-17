Unrest Erupts in Murshidabad: Journalist Attacked Amid Protests

Police in Murshidabad, West Bengal, have arrested four individuals in connection with the assault on a woman journalist during protests. The arrests include Matiur Rahman, identified as the main instigator responsible for provoking the crowd.

The journalist suffered injuries while reporting on demonstrations against migrant worker mistreatment in other states. Efforts to ensure her safety by rescue attempts sadly fell short.

Amid intensified unrest, with road blockades and vandalism, police continue to maintain order, appealing to journalists for caution in volatile situations while they clamp down on those inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)