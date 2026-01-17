Left Menu

Unrest Erupts in Murshidabad: Journalist Attacked Amid Protests

Four individuals, including the primary instigator, were arrested following the assault on a woman journalist during protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Despite police efforts, she was hurt while covering events linked to migrant worker rights. Authorities urge media caution amidst ongoing tensions and continue monitoring for provocateurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Murshidabad, West Bengal, have arrested four individuals in connection with the assault on a woman journalist during protests. The arrests include Matiur Rahman, identified as the main instigator responsible for provoking the crowd.

The journalist suffered injuries while reporting on demonstrations against migrant worker mistreatment in other states. Efforts to ensure her safety by rescue attempts sadly fell short.

Amid intensified unrest, with road blockades and vandalism, police continue to maintain order, appealing to journalists for caution in volatile situations while they clamp down on those inciting violence.

