Boosting Female Voter Participation in Shillai: A Call to Action

The gender ratio of female voters in the Shillai assembly constituency within the Sirmaur district is concerningly low, standing at 821, which significantly trails behind the average participation rate for Himachal Pradesh, according to Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta.

In comparison, Sirmaur district boasts a higher gender ratio of 921 across its five assembly segments, while the overall state figure is 981. Shillai's female voter ratio ranks lowest among the 31 constituencies examined by poll officials, prompting urgent corrective measures.

A detailed action plan is underway to address this disparity. Local DCs and SDMs have been tasked with checking female voter lists against Parivar Registrars, ensuring those omitted are registered. Gupta engaged directly with local women in an informative visit to promote voter registration.