Left Menu

Boosting Female Voter Participation in Shillai: A Call to Action

The Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur district records a low female voter ratio of 821, below Himachal Pradesh's average. Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta aims to improve this through meticulous efforts by local officials and awareness drives. The initiative highlights the importance of equitable voter representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:50 IST
Boosting Female Voter Participation in Shillai: A Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The gender ratio of female voters in the Shillai assembly constituency within the Sirmaur district is concerningly low, standing at 821, which significantly trails behind the average participation rate for Himachal Pradesh, according to Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta.

In comparison, Sirmaur district boasts a higher gender ratio of 921 across its five assembly segments, while the overall state figure is 981. Shillai's female voter ratio ranks lowest among the 31 constituencies examined by poll officials, prompting urgent corrective measures.

A detailed action plan is underway to address this disparity. Local DCs and SDMs have been tasked with checking female voter lists against Parivar Registrars, ensuring those omitted are registered. Gupta engaged directly with local women in an informative visit to promote voter registration.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025