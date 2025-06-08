Trump's National Guard Deployment Sparks Tensions in California
President Trump has ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles against the wishes of Governor Newsom, following clashes between protesters and immigration authorities. This decision came after a series of immigration sweeps and continued protests, escalating tensions between state and federal entities.
President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, defying objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom. This move followed violent protests sparked by federal immigration sweeps that resulted in over 100 arrests. The situation has intensified tensions between state and federal authorities.
Confrontations between protesters and federal agents erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, as immigration authorities conducted operations in the area. Protesters resisted with rocks and makeshift barricades, while authorities responded with tear gas and other crowd control measures. The federal government's actions have prompted criticism from local officials who warn of escalating violence.
The federal response, heightened by the potential deployment of active-duty military forces, underscores the administration's hardline stance on immigration enforcement. Governor Newsom and local leaders argue that the situation does not necessitate federal intervention, emphasizing that state resources are sufficient for maintaining public safety.
