Major Bust: Heroin Smuggler Arrested in Rudrapur

A 55-year-old drug smuggler named Dharamveer Gangwar has been apprehended in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, during a significant anti-drug operation. Authorities seized heroin valued at Rs 40 lakh, exposing a larger drug network.

The arrest occurred on Saturday evening near Gandhi Park's gate number 2, executed by the Uttarakhand Police alongside the Anti Narcotics Task Force. Senior Superintendent Navneet Bhullar confirmed the recovery of 135 grams of heroin.

The suspect admitted to sourcing the drugs from Mirganj in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, intending to sell them in Rudrapur and nearby regions. Additional suspects have been identified, prompting further investigations into Dharamveer's criminal connections.

