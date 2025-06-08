Left Menu

Colombian Senator's Miraculous Survival amidst Political Turbulence

Miguel Uribe, a Colombian Senator and potential presidential candidate from the right-wing Democratic Center party, survived a gunshot wound to the head during a campaign event in Bogota. The attack has sparked widespread condemnation and forced authorities to investigate possible masterminds behind the shooting.

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, is recovering after surviving a gunshot to the head during a campaign event in Bogota. Hospital officials report that after undergoing surgery, Uribe remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The assailant, a boy under 15, was apprehended carrying a 9mm Glock-type pistol. The government is investigating potential accomplices behind this shocking incident.

President Gustavo Petro has called for a thorough investigation to determine who orchestrated the attack. The event comes as the political atmosphere in Colombia remains charged, compounded by long-standing conflicts involving leftist rebels, criminal groups, and government forces. The attack prompted swift condemnation from international figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who criticized Petro's so-called incendiary language for fueling violence.

Uribe, who hails from a distinguished political lineage, has previously expressed concerns over security in Colombia, a country engulfed in conflict for decades. The country is now rallying in support of him, with candlelight vigils and marches. Mayor Carlos Galan has requested heightened protection for political figures in the capital as the Senate and the public maintain a vigil outside the hospital where Uribe fights for his life.

