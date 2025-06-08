Railway Service Resumes in Kota After Gurjar Protest Ends
Rail services between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations in Rajasthan's Kota division have resumed after Gurjar protesters vacated the tracks. This followed assurances from the government regarding their demands for reservations and legal reforms. The halt affected 10 to 12 trains, but operations are now fully restored.
- Country:
- India
Railway services between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations in the Kota division have been restored following a protest by Gurjar community members. The activists had blocked the tracks, disrupting roughly 10 to 12 trains.
The protest, held in Bharatpur district, was part of a wider demand for reservations and reforms, spearheaded by members of the Gurjar community. Their main objectives included the inclusion of a reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Officials, including state police and railway representatives, negotiated with the demonstrators to resolve the issue and ensure the safe resumption of rail services. Community leader Vijay Bainsla expressed satisfaction with the government's response to their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- protest
- Gurjar
- Kota
- reservation
- MBC
- Ninth Schedule
- train disruption
- government
- negotiation
ALSO READ
Nagaland's Reservation Debate: Tribes Demand Policy Review Amid Opposition
Renewed March for Maratha Reservation Sparks Activism in Maharashtra
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Yogi Adityanath on Reservation Policy
Gujarat's Gram Panchayat Polls: A New Era with 27% OBC Reservation
Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against 'Not Found Suitable': A Battle for Reservation Equality