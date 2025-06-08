Railway Service Resumes in Kota After Gurjar Protest Ends

Railway services between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations in the Kota division have been restored following a protest by Gurjar community members. The activists had blocked the tracks, disrupting roughly 10 to 12 trains.

The protest, held in Bharatpur district, was part of a wider demand for reservations and reforms, spearheaded by members of the Gurjar community. Their main objectives included the inclusion of a reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Officials, including state police and railway representatives, negotiated with the demonstrators to resolve the issue and ensure the safe resumption of rail services. Community leader Vijay Bainsla expressed satisfaction with the government's response to their demands.

