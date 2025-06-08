Left Menu

Railway Service Resumes in Kota After Gurjar Protest Ends

Rail services between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations in Rajasthan's Kota division have resumed after Gurjar protesters vacated the tracks. This followed assurances from the government regarding their demands for reservations and legal reforms. The halt affected 10 to 12 trains, but operations are now fully restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:41 IST
Railway services between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations in the Kota division have been restored following a protest by Gurjar community members. The activists had blocked the tracks, disrupting roughly 10 to 12 trains.

The protest, held in Bharatpur district, was part of a wider demand for reservations and reforms, spearheaded by members of the Gurjar community. Their main objectives included the inclusion of a reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Officials, including state police and railway representatives, negotiated with the demonstrators to resolve the issue and ensure the safe resumption of rail services. Community leader Vijay Bainsla expressed satisfaction with the government's response to their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

