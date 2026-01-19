Empowering the People: Political Reservations and Global Inequality

In a report released at the World Economic Forum, Oxfam highlighted the overwhelming influence billionaires wield in politics while citing India's reservation system as a positive example of empowering ordinary citizens.

The report emphasizes that billionaires globally are 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than regular citizens, underlining the structural inequality that exists.

Oxfam advocates for institutional inclusiveness and civic engagement, citing examples like Brazil's Participatory Budgeting, to strengthen political power among disenfranchised communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)