First Military Detentions at U.S.-Mexico Border: Groundbreaking Tactics in Immigration Control

For the first time, U.S. troops have detained individuals within military areas established along the U.S.-Mexico border, a move stemming from the Trump administration's immigration initiatives. Designated as extensions of military bases, these areas permit temporary detainments of migrants until civilian authorities take over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark enforcement action, U.S. troops have made their first detentions within military areas along the U.S.-Mexico border, amid the Trump administration's enhanced efforts to curb illegal immigration, the U.S. Army disclosed.

Spanning 260 miles across New Mexico and Texas, these restricted areas were designated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as extensions of Army bases. This classification empowers troops to temporarily detain migrants, prior to their handover to the U.S. Border Patrol. The initial detentions involved three individuals near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Army spokesperson Major Geoffrey Carmichael.

This unprecedented move allows federal troops to exercise detention rights without invoking the Insurrection Act. However, legal challenges have arisen, with courts dismissing related trespassing charges. The primary mission remains to assist in the detection and tracking of border crossers, as evidenced by 390 reported detections since the designation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

