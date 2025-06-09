Israeli Forces Intercept 'Freedom Flotilla' Headed for Gaza
Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's boat, the Madleen, as it attempted to breach the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. The vessel, with notable passengers like Greta Thunberg, carried humanitarian aid. Israeli authorities maintained the blockade is necessary to prevent arms from reaching Hamas.
Israeli naval forces intercepted a British-flagged yacht, the Madleen, attempting to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid, defying Israel's naval blockade. This incident, reported by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), occurred after the boat departed from Sicily on June 6, carrying passengers such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French European Parliament member Rima Hassan.
The interception was confirmed after the Israeli Foreign Ministry released a video showing their navy instructing the Madleen to change its course. The Israeli Defence Minister had previously ordered the military to block the yacht, deeming it a propaganda mission by Hamas supporters.
This naval blockade has been in place since 2007, following Hamas's takeover of Gaza, amidst ongoing conflicts. The blockade aims to restrict weapon supplies to Hamas, according to Israel. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with the UN warning of a potential famine and high Palestinian casualties reported by Gaza's health ministry.
