Israeli Forces Intercept 'Freedom Flotilla' Headed for Gaza

Israeli naval forces intercepted a British-flagged yacht, the Madleen, attempting to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid, defying Israel's naval blockade. This incident, reported by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), occurred after the boat departed from Sicily on June 6, carrying passengers such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

The interception was confirmed after the Israeli Foreign Ministry released a video showing their navy instructing the Madleen to change its course. The Israeli Defence Minister had previously ordered the military to block the yacht, deeming it a propaganda mission by Hamas supporters.

This naval blockade has been in place since 2007, following Hamas's takeover of Gaza, amidst ongoing conflicts. The blockade aims to restrict weapon supplies to Hamas, according to Israel. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with the UN warning of a potential famine and high Palestinian casualties reported by Gaza's health ministry.