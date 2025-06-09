Clash over National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles

In a controversial move, National Guard troops were dispatched to Los Angeles to address ongoing protests over President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. The deployment has drawn strong criticism from California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who labeled the action unlawful.

The demonstrations, spanning several days, have seen confrontations between protesters and law enforcement, leading to approximately 30 arrests. Protesters, expressing opposition to the federal immigration raids, have been met with police allegations of unlawful assembly and violence.

President Trump defended the decision, emphasizing the need to protect federal personnel and property. However, the legality of the deployment remains in question, as it bypassed state authorization, sparking debates on Trump's use of federal power.