Syria Awaits SWIFT Reconnection After Sanctions

In a significant development for Syria's financial landscape, the nation is set to be fully reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system after more than a decade of sanctions hampered its global financial interactions. This was revealed in an interview with the Financial Times by Syria's central bank governor, Abdelkader Husrieh.

The central bank governor emphasized that the reconnection to SWIFT is expected to occur "in a matter of weeks." This move marks a pivotal turnaround for Syria as it seeks to reintegrate with the global financial system.

Reconnection to SWIFT will enable Syria to facilitate international transactions more efficiently, potentially bolstering its economy and fostering smoother trade relations worldwide.