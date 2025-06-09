Left Menu

Syria Awaits SWIFT Reconnection After Sanctions

Syria is on the brink of being reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system after over ten years of sanctions. Central bank governor Abdelkader Husrieh shared the news with the Financial Times, stating that the country will regain access within weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:43 IST
Syria Awaits SWIFT Reconnection After Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Syria's financial landscape, the nation is set to be fully reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system after more than a decade of sanctions hampered its global financial interactions. This was revealed in an interview with the Financial Times by Syria's central bank governor, Abdelkader Husrieh.

The central bank governor emphasized that the reconnection to SWIFT is expected to occur "in a matter of weeks." This move marks a pivotal turnaround for Syria as it seeks to reintegrate with the global financial system.

Reconnection to SWIFT will enable Syria to facilitate international transactions more efficiently, potentially bolstering its economy and fostering smoother trade relations worldwide.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025