Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Electronic Plant

The Ukrainian military announced it targeted the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia region. This facility is known for producing navigation gear used in drones and high-precision weapons. The strike was reported via a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ukrainian military has reported a significant strike on the VNIIR electronic plant located in Russia's Chuvashia region, marking a strategic operation against facilities pivotal to drone and high-precision weapon production.

The plant is renowned for its role in manufacturing navigation equipment critical for Shahed-type drones and guided aerial bombs. This development could impact the production capabilities of such weaponry.

The announcement was made through the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing conflict dynamics and strategic maneuvers between Ukraine and Russia.

