Mass Deportation: The Largest Single-Day Return of Nepali Nationals from the US
The US has deported 37 Nepali nationals found illegally residing in America. This marked the largest single-day deportation of Nepalis. Officials confirmed violations of US immigration laws. The current administration plans more deportations, including those under Temporary Protection Status, impacting hundreds of Nepalis.
- Country:
- Nepal
The United States government has deported 37 Nepali nationals who were illegally residing in the country, according to an official statement released on Monday.
An official from the Immigration Department confirmed that a chartered flight carrying these Nepali individuals arrived from the US on Sunday evening. This move represents the largest number of Nepalis deported by the US in a single day.
Anjan Neupane, spokesperson for the Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, reported that since President Donald Trump took office in January, a total of 177 Nepali nationals illegally residing in the US have been deported. The Trump administration is considering further deportation measures, targeting thousands of Nepalis living under Temporary Protection Status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
