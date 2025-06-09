Left Menu

High Seas Tension: Greta Thunberg and Activists Detained by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying activists including Greta Thunberg, enforcing a blockade tightened during conflict with Hamas. The activists aimed to protest Israel’s military actions and aid restrictions in Gaza. The boat was seized in international waters, and the aid will be sent through established channels.

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat early Monday, arresting activists including Greta Thunberg as part of enforcing a strict blockade on Palestinian territories. The interception was part of ongoing restrictions amid heightened conflict with Hamas.

The activists, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aimed to protest Israel's aggressive military campaign in Gaza and its humanitarian aid restrictions, expressing concern over potential famine risks to Gaza's 2 million residents.

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the boat's mission as a public relations event, but has stated that the aid materials would eventually reach Gaza through established channels. The activist group, however, claimed the boarding was illegal, occurring some 200 kilometers from Gaza in international waters.

