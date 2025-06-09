YouTuber Jasbir Singh Arrested in Espionage Case: A Deep Dive

YouTuber Jasbir Singh from Punjab has been arrested and placed in judicial custody by a Mohali court on charges of espionage. Singh, who runs a popular channel, faces allegations of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives.

After his arrest on June 4, Singh was initially placed in police remand, extended twice before moving to judicial custody. His legal counsel, Mohit Dhupar, confirmed Singh's next court appearance is slated for June 23.

Authorities claim Singh was engaged with Pakistani Intelligence officials, providing them with critical information concerning Indian military movements. Allegedly, Singh visited Pakistan three times, where he was approached and recruited by the ISI. Singh's family, however, asserts his innocence, stating he cooperated with authorities before his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)