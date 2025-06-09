Left Menu

Missing Inquiry File in AgustaWestland Case Raises Alarm

A Delhi court is investigating a missing inquiry file regarding Christian Michel James, accused in the AgustaWestland case. This file pertains to security concerns raised by James. The court has instructed Tihar authorities to locate the document or provide an explanation. James alleges threats to his life within the prison.

Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday expressed serious concern over a missing inquiry file related to jailed AgustaWestland case accused Christian Michel James, directing Tihar authorities to locate it. This file is crucial to James' security concerns, and the court has ordered a report by July 7.

Special Judge Sanjay Jindal instructed Tihar officials to trace the document or explain why it cannot be found. The inquiry report of August 2019 on James' prison security is central to recent hearings and allegations of life threats around him.

Amidst allegations of conspiracy and threats by co-inmates, James' plea highlighted discrepancies between the inquiry's findings and witness statements. Despite bail offers, James expressed a preference to finish his sentence in India, citing security risks.

