Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Stay on Batla House Demolition

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to issue an immediate halt to the planned demolition of structures deemed illegal in the Batla House area. A division bench, composed of Justices Girish Kathpalia and Tejas Karia, decided to address the issues again on June 11, coinciding with the slated demolition date.

This decision came after a PIL was filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at the last minute, around 6.10 pm. Though interim relief was previously granted to several individuals, the current petition concerns public interest. During a separate proceeding earlier that day, Justice Karia instructed that the status quo be maintained for certain residents, granting a temporary reprieve as related cases await adjudication.

The court's refusal to intervene immediately correlates with a Supreme Court order, which directed the demolitions and declined to protect alleged affected parties. Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority has four weeks to respond to this ongoing litigation amid rising anticipation of the case's June 11 hearing.

