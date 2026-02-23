Left Menu

Tribute to Mukul Roy: A Pillar of West Bengal Politics Passes Away

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the passing of veteran politician Mukul Roy, lauding his dedication to the Trinamool Congress and significant role in West Bengal's political sphere. Roy, remembered for his organizational acumen, passed away due to cardiac arrest. His loss is deeply felt across political lines.

Updated: 23-02-2026 11:29 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of veteran politician Mukul Roy, describing him as a long-time colleague and ally in numerous political struggles. In a heartfelt message on social media, Banerjee expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the respected leader.

Roy, who dedicated his life to the Trinamool Congress since its founding and served as a Union minister, was instrumental in expanding and consolidating the party during its formative years. Known for his exceptional organizational skills and strategic acumen, Roy was a key figure in West Bengal's political landscape.

The political community, regardless of party affiliation, is deeply affected by his passing. Banerjee extended her condolences to Roy's grieving family and supporters, urging his son to remain steadfast during this difficult time. Mukul Roy, a former railway minister and Rajya Sabha MP, succumbed to cardiac arrest, leaving an indelible mark on the state's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

