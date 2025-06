Canada's Military Boost: Early Target Achievement

In a significant shift in defense policy, Canada's Liberal government is set to meet NATO's recommended military spending target of 2% of GDP this fiscal year, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday.

This accelerated commitment comes amid increasing pressure from the United States and NATO allies, as Canada has historically allocated approximately 1.4% of its GDP to defense. Carney, addressing an audience in Toronto, emphasized the urgency of enhancing Canada's military infrastructure in response to emerging global threats.

The intensified defense spending plan includes salary increments for the armed forces and significant investments in cutting-edge military hardware, such as new submarines, aircraft, and advanced monitoring technologies for maritime and Arctic regions.

