Search Underway for Missing Indonesian Surveillance Aircraft

Search efforts are in full swing in Indonesia as rescuers hunt for an ATR 42-500 surveillance aircraft that disappeared with 11 individuals onboard, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The plane, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost communication around 1:30 p.m. as it neared the Maros area in South Sulawesi. The aircraft was en route to Makassar city after departing from Yogyakarta, according to Andi Sultan, a local rescue agency official.

With eight crew members and three passengers—the latter conducting fisheries surveillance for the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries—the ill-fated flight's disappearance prompted the deployment of approximately 400 military and police personnel, despite adverse weather conditions. While the ATR 42-500 is known for its regional capacity, the cause of this incident remains speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)