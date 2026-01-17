Left Menu

Search Underway for Missing Indonesian Surveillance Aircraft

Indonesian authorities are searching for an ATR 42-500 aircraft with 11 people aboard, which lost contact near Maros, South Sulawesi. The plane was conducting fisheries surveillance and had been chartered by the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Bad weather is hampering search efforts.

Search efforts are in full swing in Indonesia as rescuers hunt for an ATR 42-500 surveillance aircraft that disappeared with 11 individuals onboard, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The plane, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost communication around 1:30 p.m. as it neared the Maros area in South Sulawesi. The aircraft was en route to Makassar city after departing from Yogyakarta, according to Andi Sultan, a local rescue agency official.

With eight crew members and three passengers—the latter conducting fisheries surveillance for the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries—the ill-fated flight's disappearance prompted the deployment of approximately 400 military and police personnel, despite adverse weather conditions. While the ATR 42-500 is known for its regional capacity, the cause of this incident remains speculative.

