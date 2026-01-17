Mystery Over Indonesian Aircraft's Disappearance Deepens

A regional passenger aircraft with 11 people on board has disappeared from radar, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts. The ATR 42-500, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, vanished while approaching a mountainous area between Indonesia's Java and Sulawesi islands, transportation officials confirmed.

The plane, en route from Yogyakarta to South Sulawesi, lost contact in Maros at 01:17 pm. Multiple search and rescue teams, supported by air force helicopters and drones, have been deployed to the area. Reports from hikers on Mount Bulusaraung have raised hopes of locating the wreckage after discovering debris and lingering fires.

Major General Bangun Nawoko stated that findings are under verification by rescue teams. Adverse weather and challenging terrain in Bulusaraung National Park further complicate efforts to locate the missing plane, which diverted from its approach to Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport after air traffic control lost radio contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)