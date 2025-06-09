Left Menu

CBI Nabs Mizoram Man in Child Sexual Abuse Operation

The CBI arrested a man in Aizawl, Mizoram, for sexually assaulting a minor and uploading the act online. Through cyber intelligence and international cooperation, the CBI located Lalrampana and seized incriminating digital devices. Analysis revealed child abuse material linked to him, corroborated by multiple international databases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Mizoram resident in connection with the sexual assault of a minor and distributing footage of the crime online. The investigation, powered by cyber intelligence and global cooperation, led authorities to the suspect, Lalrampana, whose activities were tracked across various platforms.

Upon raiding his premises on June 4, digital devices containing incriminating evidence were seized by the CBI. The investigation detailed the suspect's alleged involvement in the creation, collection, and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), contravening existing laws.

Forensic data analysis revealed substantial audio-visual CSAM, corroborated by data from international law enforcement resources like Interpol's ICSE database and Google's Cyber Tipline Reports. This operation was initiated by the CBI without prior complaint from the victim or family, highlighting the agency's proactive policing measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

