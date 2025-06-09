Left Menu

Crackdown on Sand Mafia: Eight Arrested in Odisha for Attacking Officer

Eight individuals have been arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for attacking Bhima Kanta Majhi, an additional tahasildar. The attack occurred during a raid on illegal mineral transport operations. The police have registered a case under multiple legal sections and are actively hunting for the remaining suspects, ensuring justice is served.

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, eight suspects have been apprehended for assaulting a revenue officer on duty in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. DIG Satyajit Naik revealed that Bhima Kanta Majhi, the additional tahasildar of Kaptipada, faced physical assault during a crack raid on illegal mineral operations.

Majhi, who is from the SC community, also endured humiliations of a derogatory nature relating to his caste. Following his complaint, the police have filed a case with twelve suspects named, and eight have been detained. Efforts to apprehend the remaining culprits are actively underway, as authorities vow to ensure justice is served.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured the public of stringent action against sand mafias, indicating that no involved individuals will evade justice. Despite some arrests being made from Jamshedpur and various locales within Mayurbhanj, the search extends beyond Odisha's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

