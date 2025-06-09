Resurgence of Peace: A Decade of Decline in Indian Internal Conflicts

Since the BJP-led NDA's ascension to power in 2014, there has been a substantial reduction in violence across India's critical internal security regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist-affected areas, and the northeast.

Data reveals a significant decline in Maoist violence incidents, dropping from 16,463 cases reported between 2004 and 2014 to 7,744 cases in the following decade. This period also saw a 73% reduction in security personnel casualties and a 70% drop in civilian deaths attributed to Maoist violence.

The success of security initiatives has enabled peaceful local body elections in previously disturbed areas, while the engagement with insurgent groups in the northeast has led to the signing of 12 crucial peace agreements between 2019 and 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)