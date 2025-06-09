Manish Sisodia Under Fire: Classroom Construction Corruption Allegations Intensify

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, is under intense scrutiny following his absence from a scheduled questioning by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The agency had summoned him over alleged corruption related to the construction of classrooms in government schools, a controversy escalating rapidly.

Sources from the ACB informed that Sisodia's counsel has cited pre-planned engagements as the reason for his non-appearance. The ACB, awaiting a reply regarding his availability, threatens to issue a new summons if no response is forthcoming by Tuesday.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, further fueled the allegations, accusing Sisodia of embezzling Rs 2,000 crore. His accusations come amid an environment of heightened scrutiny as the ACB probes financial irregularities in over 12,000 classrooms built under the AAP's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)