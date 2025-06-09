Sanjay Seth Lauds ARTRAC’s Role in Army Modernisation

On June 9, 2025, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth undertook a significant visit to the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) headquarters located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to assess and acknowledge the transformative role the Command plays in shaping a modern, tech-enabled, and self-reliant Indian Army. The visit underscores the Ministry of Defence’s sustained emphasis on institutional military training, strategic leadership development, and technology-driven reforms aligned with the Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Missions.

Briefing by ARTRAC Leadership

During his visit, Shri Sanjay Seth was received and briefed by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, who provided a comprehensive overview of the Command’s initiatives. ARTRAC oversees 34 premier training establishments spread across India, tasked with the continuous education, capacity building, and professional development of Indian Army personnel.

The briefing included detailed insights into:

Formulation of Military Doctrines and Operational Concepts in response to emerging global and regional threats.

Integration of niche technologies and digital tools in military training.

The use of online learning platforms and simulations to facilitate remote, modular training.

Efforts in developing strategic leaders who can adapt to dynamic warfare scenarios and complex geopolitical landscapes.

Empowering a Future-Ready Armed Force

The Raksha Rajya Mantri expressed his deep appreciation for ARTRAC’s visionary approach, which blends traditional regimental values with futuristic warfighting capabilities. He praised the Command’s pivotal role in steering the Indian Army toward becoming a technologically agile, digitally empowered, and battle-ready force, in sync with the Digital India Mission and the Government’s focus on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.

“ARTRAC’s leadership in doctrinal formulation and integration of new-age military technologies is preparing our Armed Forces for tomorrow’s challenges while enhancing today’s capabilities,” Shri Sanjay Seth remarked.

He acknowledged that the innovations in online education, functional training modules, and simulation-based exercises are critical to maintaining operational readiness in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Recognition of Joint Operations and Defence Reforms

During his interaction with ARTRAC personnel, Shri Seth commended the successful coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation Sindoor, terming it a “clear and resolute demonstration of India’s strategic capability and commitment to eradicating terrorism.”

He noted that the operation was not just a military success but also a diplomatic signal of India's firm policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism and its sponsors.

Additionally, he highlighted the Government's proactive steps in expanding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and establishing more Sainik Schools across the country to foster a spirit of discipline, patriotism, and service among the youth.

Welfare of Ex-Servicemen and Green Initiatives

Reiterating the Government’s continued commitment to ex-servicemen welfare, Shri Seth assured that the Ministry is constantly reviewing and improving schemes related to pensions, resettlement, health care, and post-retirement support services. He emphasized that veterans remain an integral part of the national defence framework even after active service.

In a symbolic gesture of environmental stewardship, Shri Sanjay Seth planted a sapling at the Army Heritage Museum complex as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign—a nation-wide movement to promote afforestation in tribute to maternal bonds and nature conservation.

“This sapling is a reminder of our roots, values, and responsibility toward a greener and safer India,” Shri Seth said during the planting ceremony.

ARTRAC’s Expanding Mandate

ARTRAC’s mandate has evolved over the years from overseeing training doctrine to becoming a hub for intellectual, doctrinal, and strategic development within the Indian Army. It plays a key role in:

Institutionalising counter-terror and hybrid warfare training

Developing AI and cyber warfare-based curricula

Leading wargame simulations and joint operational planning exercises

Coordinating with DRDO, academia, and international military think tanks

The visit by the Raksha Rajya Mantri is seen as a strong endorsement of the Command’s future-oriented direction, and a signal to accelerate defence preparedness and technological integration at all levels of military education.