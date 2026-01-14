Young Technocrat Fedorov Appointed to Drive Military Innovations in Ukraine

In a strategic move to reinforce Ukraine's military capabilities during a challenging phase of the ongoing conflict, the nation's parliament has appointed Mykhailo Fedorov, a young technocrat, as its new defence minister. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tasked Fedorov with swiftly implementing technological solutions to fortify Ukraine's defences against Russian advances.

President Zelenskiy has emphasized the importance of air defence, personnel distribution, and technological advancements as top priorities. With Russian forces making steady progress, notably in the eastern Donetsk region, and ongoing efforts in the south and northeast, the Ukrainian military faces considerable pressure on multiple fronts.

Besides restructuring the defence ministry, Fedorov has been pivotal in introducing high-tech innovations, including a drone defensive line and enhancing frontline connectivity via Starlink technology. His appointment comes at a time when Ukraine is also addressing significant challenges in its energy sector, highlighted by a recent corruption scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)