Left Menu

Young Technocrat Fedorov Appointed to Drive Military Innovations in Ukraine

Ukraine appoints Mykhailo Fedorov as the new defence minister to bolster military innovations amid ongoing conflict. President Zelenskiy emphasizes air defence and personnel distribution as top priorities. Fedorov pledges significant reforms to enhance infrastructure, combat corruption, and modernize the military framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:32 IST
Young Technocrat Fedorov Appointed to Drive Military Innovations in Ukraine

In a strategic move to reinforce Ukraine's military capabilities during a challenging phase of the ongoing conflict, the nation's parliament has appointed Mykhailo Fedorov, a young technocrat, as its new defence minister. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tasked Fedorov with swiftly implementing technological solutions to fortify Ukraine's defences against Russian advances.

President Zelenskiy has emphasized the importance of air defence, personnel distribution, and technological advancements as top priorities. With Russian forces making steady progress, notably in the eastern Donetsk region, and ongoing efforts in the south and northeast, the Ukrainian military faces considerable pressure on multiple fronts.

Besides restructuring the defence ministry, Fedorov has been pivotal in introducing high-tech innovations, including a drone defensive line and enhancing frontline connectivity via Starlink technology. His appointment comes at a time when Ukraine is also addressing significant challenges in its energy sector, highlighted by a recent corruption scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

 Global
2
US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance, reports AP.

US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarmi...

 Global
3
French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

 Global
4
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026