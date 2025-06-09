Left Menu

Convoy for Gaza: North African Activists Spotlight Blockade on Aid

A convoy of buses and private cars from North Africa has set out to draw attention to the blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza. The convoy, organized independently, aims to challenge the blockade, and the participants hope to deliver a powerful message of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A convoy of buses and cars departed from Tunisia's capital, aiming to spotlight the Israeli blockade on aid to Gaza. The overland journey includes a diverse group of activists, lawyers, and medical professionals from North Africa.

The initiative follows the interception of a high-profile flotilla by Israeli authorities. Although the convoy does not expect to enter Gaza, it aims to deliver a message of solidarity and challenge the ongoing blockade, which has been in place since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. Critics argue the blockade contributes to severe shortages and humanitarian crises in the area.

The convoy garnered significant attention in Tunisia and Algeria, where participants showed support for Gaza by waving Palestinian flags. Organizers are coordinating efforts to safely navigate through Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt, despite the potential for increased regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

