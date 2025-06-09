Bridging Justice: India's Tech-Driven Judicial Revolution
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted how technology is transforming access to justice at an international symposium. He emphasized the necessity of using tech tools to enhance judicial functions, ensuring equitable access, particularly in rural areas, through initiatives like video conferencing and AI-aided translation.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai underscored the transformative impact of technology on accessing justice across India at a recent symposium held at the University of Cambridge. He advocated for technology's role to supplement, not supplant, judicial functions in the nation's complex legal landscape.
At the international event titled 'The Role of Technology to Improve Access to Justice,' CJI Gavai outlined policy imperatives crucial to integrating technology within the judiciary. These include ensuring human oversight, transparency in algorithms, and maintaining accountability in technology-driven decisions. He discussed the importance of policy frameworks that uphold equitable access to justice.
The CJI showcased practical steps taken to bridge justice delivery gaps using technology. Digital transformations like video conferencing have facilitated court access across geographical boundaries, while the SUVAS AI translation tool aids non-English-speaking citizens. However, he warned against letting the digital divide become a barrier, urging inclusive access to digital tools in the justice system.
