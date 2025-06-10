Left Menu

Orgasmic Manipulation: The Downfall of OneTaste Inc

Leaders of OneTaste Inc, a women-focused wellness company, have been convicted of forced labour charges. Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz allegedly manipulated members into performing unwanted sexual acts, exploiting them economically and psychologically. They face up to 20 years in prison, pending an appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, leaders of the controversial women's wellness company OneTaste Inc have been found guilty of federal forced labour charges. The Brooklyn jury's verdict came after less than two days of deliberations following a five-week trial that captivated audiences and exposed unsettling details.

Nicole Daedone, founder of the San Francisco-based company, and Rachel Cherwitz, its former sales director, were accused by prosecutors of orchestrating a scheme that coerced followers into unwanted sexual acts and economic exploitation. Such tactics, they argued, included psychological manipulation and abuse, painting a grim picture of how the self-help business operated.

While the defense portrayed Daedone as a pioneering feminist committed to women's empowerment, the prosecution lambasted the enterprise as a profit-driven exploitation machine. Facing significant prison time, the convicted executives plan to challenge the ruling amidst claims of complex legal issues.

