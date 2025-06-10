Orgasmic Manipulation: The Downfall of OneTaste Inc

In a significant legal decision, leaders of the controversial women's wellness company OneTaste Inc have been found guilty of federal forced labour charges. The Brooklyn jury's verdict came after less than two days of deliberations following a five-week trial that captivated audiences and exposed unsettling details.

Nicole Daedone, founder of the San Francisco-based company, and Rachel Cherwitz, its former sales director, were accused by prosecutors of orchestrating a scheme that coerced followers into unwanted sexual acts and economic exploitation. Such tactics, they argued, included psychological manipulation and abuse, painting a grim picture of how the self-help business operated.

While the defense portrayed Daedone as a pioneering feminist committed to women's empowerment, the prosecution lambasted the enterprise as a profit-driven exploitation machine. Facing significant prison time, the convicted executives plan to challenge the ruling amidst claims of complex legal issues.