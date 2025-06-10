Left Menu

Karnataka HC Probes Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka High Court is examining a tragic stampede that occurred at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities. The court has ordered a response from Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and has set a deadline for a judicial commission's report. Several legal actions, including Public Interest Litigations, are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:33 IST
The Karnataka High Court has scheduled further hearings on June 12 concerning the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

The incident, which claimed the lives of 11 individuals during a celebration of Royal Challenger Bengaluru's IPL victory, has led to multiple legal proceedings. On the latest hearing day, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty was instructed to submit a reply in a sealed envelope, given the sensitivity of the ongoing related bail petitions and suspensions of police officers involved.

A judicial commission has been tasked with investigating the incident with a one-month deadline for its findings. Additionally, the court acknowledges various legal interventions, including a Public Interest Litigation about the stampede, as it continues to scrutinize the case under acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi's deliberations.

