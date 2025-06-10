Tragedy Strikes Graz: Fatal School Shooting

A tragic event unfolded in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday when gunfire erupted at a local school, resulting in multiple fatalities. Law enforcement officials responded swiftly, deploying their forces to secure the scene and investigate the circumstances.

The Austrian Interior Ministry has confirmed several casualties, though the exact number remains undisclosed. As of now, details concerning potential injuries or information about the suspect responsible for the attack are not available.

This harrowing incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with citizens mourning the loss and seeking answers regarding the motives behind this devastating act.

(With inputs from agencies.)