Tragedy Strikes in French School Stabbing

A shocking incident unfolded in northeastern France as a student fatally stabbed a 31-year-old school assistant during a routine bag check outside a school in Nogent. French police are currently questioning the suspect in this tragic event.

The attack occurred at the gates of the school, leading President Emmanuel Macron to express his condolences and condemn the "senseless wave of violence." Macron emphasized the nation is in mourning and the government is committed to tackling such crimes.

With reports suggesting that the assailant is merely 15 years old, questions continue to loom over youth violence in France. While details are still emerging, the suspect remains in custody at the Nogent gendarmerie as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)