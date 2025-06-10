Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in French School Stabbing

A 31-year-old school assistant in northeastern France was fatally stabbed by a student during a routine bag check at a school. French authorities are investigating the incident while France mourns the loss. President Macron has vowed to tackle the rising wave of violence.

Updated: 10-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:45 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in northeastern France as a student fatally stabbed a 31-year-old school assistant during a routine bag check outside a school in Nogent. French police are currently questioning the suspect in this tragic event.

The attack occurred at the gates of the school, leading President Emmanuel Macron to express his condolences and condemn the "senseless wave of violence." Macron emphasized the nation is in mourning and the government is committed to tackling such crimes.

With reports suggesting that the assailant is merely 15 years old, questions continue to loom over youth violence in France. While details are still emerging, the suspect remains in custody at the Nogent gendarmerie as investigations proceed.

