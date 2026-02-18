Macron's Cultural Diplomacy: Strengthening Indo-French Ties Through Cinema

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron concluded their visit to Mumbai and departed for New Delhi on Wednesday after significant diplomatic engagements, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra's Governor and top state officials were present to bid them farewell.

During the Mumbai leg of his visit, President Macron engaged in dialogues aimed at fortifying strategic ties with India. Highlights included interactions with industry luminaries from India's vibrant film sector, underscoring the cultural aspect of France's diplomacy.

The visit also marks Macron's participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, alongside 20 other heads of state, a testament to his commitment to fostering international cooperation in technology and innovation.

