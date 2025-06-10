Tragedy and Safety: Shillong Calls for Enhanced Surveillance

In a call for enhanced security measures, Shillong residents have petitioned the Meghalaya government to increase the number of CCTV cameras across the city.

The demand follows the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly orchestrating her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon, prompting a dramatic manhunt across states.

Authorities, led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, plan to bolster surveillance in other state regions, aiming for greater safety and crime investigation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)