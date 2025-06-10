Left Menu

Tragedy and Safety: Shillong Calls for Enhanced Surveillance

Local residents in Shillong, Meghalaya, urge the government to increase CCTV installations for enhanced safety after a tragic incident involving the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. His wife, Sonam, is accused of orchestrating his murder during their honeymoon. Authorities are expanding surveillance infrastructure in response.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a call for enhanced security measures, Shillong residents have petitioned the Meghalaya government to increase the number of CCTV cameras across the city.

The demand follows the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly orchestrating her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon, prompting a dramatic manhunt across states.

Authorities, led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, plan to bolster surveillance in other state regions, aiming for greater safety and crime investigation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

