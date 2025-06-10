Tragedy and Safety: Shillong Calls for Enhanced Surveillance
Local residents in Shillong, Meghalaya, urge the government to increase CCTV installations for enhanced safety after a tragic incident involving the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. His wife, Sonam, is accused of orchestrating his murder during their honeymoon. Authorities are expanding surveillance infrastructure in response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a call for enhanced security measures, Shillong residents have petitioned the Meghalaya government to increase the number of CCTV cameras across the city.
The demand follows the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly orchestrating her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon, prompting a dramatic manhunt across states.
Authorities, led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, plan to bolster surveillance in other state regions, aiming for greater safety and crime investigation support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shillong
- surveillance
- CCTV
- security
- Meghalaya
- Raja Raghuvanshi
- Sonam Raghuvanshi
- Sohra
- murder
- manhunt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery in Meghalaya: Missing Couple Sparks Search
Race Against Time: Newlywed Couple Disappears in Meghalaya's Scenic Hills
Intense Search Amid Scenic Landscapes: Indore Couple Disappears in Meghalaya
High-Tech Hunt: Missing Indore Couple Sparks Drone Search in Meghalaya
Search for Missing Indore Couple Hampered by Meghalaya Rains