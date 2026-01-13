Meghalaya Cracks Down on Contaminated Fish Imports

Meghalaya health officials have launched a rigorous campaign to test fish supplied from Assam, following alarming reports of metal contamination from the neighboring state.

Concerns have arisen over the presence of lead and other heavy metals in fish, prompting authorities to direct Food Safety Officers to gather samples from wholesale, retail, and entry points for lab testing.

The state, which relies heavily on fish imports from Assam and Andhra Pradesh, is pressing for stricter inspections and adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, with plans to seize and destroy fish unfit for consumption.