Mystery and Betrayal: The Honeymoon Tragedy of Raja Raghuvanshi

In a shocking turn of events, Raja Raghuvanshi's death during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has become a high-profile murder case, allegedly plotted by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. Four suspects have been apprehended since the discovery of Raja's body in a gorge, compelling his father to demand capital punishment for the accused.

The unfolding details have left the Raghuvanshi family devastated. Raja's father, Ashok, expressed incredulity as he mourned the brutal loss of his son, amidst claims of a macabre plot to remove 'Mangal Dosh' from Sonam's horoscope. A local astrologer, however, refuted such astrological justifications.

The investigation, initially marred by accusations against the Meghalaya Police, saw a shift in family sentiments as they acknowledged undercover operations that led to the arrests. The case remains one of betrayal and sorrow, as previously hidden motives come to light, casting a shadow over the couple's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)