Tragic End in Navi Mumbai: A Tale of Love and Demise
A Pakistani man allegedly killed his wife in a domestic dispute before taking his own life in Navi Mumbai. The tragic incident involved Sanjay Sachdev and his wife Sapna. Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on long-term visas and the circumstances leading to the violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A domestic dispute in Navi Mumbai ended in tragedy as a Pakistani national allegedly murdered his wife before committing suicide, police said Tuesday.
The couple, both on long-term visas, were found by the woman's sister after she failed to reach her. Authorities are scrutinizing their documents amid ongoing inquiries.
The incident brings focus on immigration policies, with particular attention to long-term visas, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Advertisement