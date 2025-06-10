Indian Student's Deportation Sparks Outrage: Congress Urges Modi to Intervene
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump over alleged mistreatment of Indians in the U.S. This call to action follows a disturbing incident at Newark Airport involving an Indian student's deportation. The Indian Consulate in New York is investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently speak with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning alleged mistreatment of Indian nationals, following a distressing video of an Indian student being handcuffed at Newark Airport.
Footage shared by Congress leaders shows the student being forcibly detained by police before his alleged deportation. The Consulate General of India in New York is in contact with local authorities to address the situation.
The incident has stirred prominent leaders like Jairam Ramesh, who criticized the current Indian government for failing to safeguard the dignity of Indians abroad, urging Modi to discuss the issue directly with Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Clash
11 Years On: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Legacy
Karnataka's Political Storm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Defamation Case
MP Gaurav Gogoi appointed Assam Pradesh Congress chief: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
Political Turmoil: Anvar Challenges Congress Candidate in Nilambur By-Election