Indian Student's Deportation Sparks Outrage: Congress Urges Modi to Intervene

The Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently speak with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning alleged mistreatment of Indian nationals, following a distressing video of an Indian student being handcuffed at Newark Airport.

Footage shared by Congress leaders shows the student being forcibly detained by police before his alleged deportation. The Consulate General of India in New York is in contact with local authorities to address the situation.

The incident has stirred prominent leaders like Jairam Ramesh, who criticized the current Indian government for failing to safeguard the dignity of Indians abroad, urging Modi to discuss the issue directly with Trump.

