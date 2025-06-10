Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Federal Troops Deployed Amid LA Protests

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids. Local officials including California's governor and Los Angeles' police chief criticize the move as unwelcome and logistically challenging. The federal presence remains disputed while protests continue.

Tensions Flare as Federal Troops Deployed Amid LA Protests
The deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles has sparked a heated controversy, as President Donald Trump mobilizes 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines amid protests against his stringent immigration policies.

Local officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, have voiced strong objections, citing logistical challenges and questioning the necessity of such federal intervention. The Governor labeled the move as a reckless maneuver meant to bolster Trump's political image rather than ensure public safety.

The reaction from statelevel leaders underscores the complexities and tensions surrounding federal and state authority, as protests stretch across the nation, fueled by anger over aggressive immigration enforcement. Despite the robust military presence, demonstrations in Los Angeles and other cities have largely remained peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

