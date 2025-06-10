Tragic Honeymoon: The Murder Mystery Unfolds

In a shocking development, police have arrested Raj Kushwaha, along with three others, in connection to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The crime, allegedly orchestrated by Raja's wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has captivated the nation.

Authorities report that Kushwaha, suspected to be romantically involved with Sonam, remained in Indore while the crime occurred to avoid raising suspicion. Sonam and accomplices were apprehended following a detailed investigation, with Kushwaha's mother claiming his innocence.

The case, entrenched in allegations and familial discord, sees calls for justice and severe penalties. As Meghalaya Police continue probes, the narrative has sparked wider social conversations on relationships and cultural perceptions.

