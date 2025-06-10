France Considers School Security Gates After Tragic Incident

In response to the disturbing incident involving a student allegedly stabbing a school assistant in Nogent, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has announced plans to test security gates at schools to prevent weapons from being brought onto school premises.

The incident, which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old educational assistant, has been met with outrage from across France's political landscape, questioning how such violence could erupt among minors.

In an effort to address this growing concern, the government is also considering tighter restrictions on knife possession, reflecting on the broader wave of child violence confronting the nation.

