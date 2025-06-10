Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Transparent Governance
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance over the past 11 years, highlighting achievements such as poverty alleviation, housing projects, and India's economic growth. Pradhan emphasized Modi's focus on transparency and accountability and noted the global recognition of India's military and economic strength.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance of over a decade, marking it as a period of transparency, determination, and accountability. He celebrated the achievement of lifting 25 crore citizens out of poverty under Modi's leadership.
Pradhan detailed the government's initiatives, such as the construction of four crore houses, with plans for an additional two crore. The Modi administration's priority areas include health, rural development, and women and youth empowerment, asserting its dedication to good governance.
He further mentioned India's strengthened global image and economic stability, noting achievements in defense, self-reliance, and education reform. Emphasizing India's increased military prowess, Pradhan acknowledged the country's success in thwarting threats and contributing to global peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
