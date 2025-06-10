Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Transparent Governance

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance of over a decade, marking it as a period of transparency, determination, and accountability. He celebrated the achievement of lifting 25 crore citizens out of poverty under Modi's leadership.

Pradhan detailed the government's initiatives, such as the construction of four crore houses, with plans for an additional two crore. The Modi administration's priority areas include health, rural development, and women and youth empowerment, asserting its dedication to good governance.

He further mentioned India's strengthened global image and economic stability, noting achievements in defense, self-reliance, and education reform. Emphasizing India's increased military prowess, Pradhan acknowledged the country's success in thwarting threats and contributing to global peace.

