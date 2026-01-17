Untapped ocean resources will power India’s next phase of economic growth: Dr Jitendra Singh

India’s future economic growth will increasingly be driven by untapped marine resources, as the Government accelerates its push to develop the Blue Economy, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said today during a visit to the Atal Centre for Ocean Science and Technology for Islands (ACOSTI) in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Minister was in Port Blair to launch and review key marine technology initiatives aimed at strengthening coastal livelihoods, boosting exports, and positioning the islands as a national hub for ocean-based innovation.

“India cannot become a leading global economy by focusing only on the mainland,” Dr Singh said. “The Prime Minister’s vision is clear: island territories and coastal regions must be integral to our development strategy, and the Blue Economy will be a major engine of value creation.”

Strategic Focus on Islands and Oceans

The programme was held at ACOSTI, a unit of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and was attended by Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Member of Parliament from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, senior officials of the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, scientists, Self-Help Groups, and local stakeholders.

Dr Singh praised sustained parliamentary advocacy for the islands, noting that since 2014, national focus on island and North Eastern regions has translated into greater scientific investment, administrative presence, and policy attention.

Deep Ocean Mission and Blue Economy at the Core

Referring to the Deep Ocean Mission, the Minister said it reflects India’s long-term commitment to marine resources, recalling that the Prime Minister announced the mission twice from the Red Fort—signalling its national importance.

“Marine resources will be decisive as conventional resources decline,” he said. “The Blue Economy will generate jobs, expand exports, enhance sustainability, and strengthen India’s economic resilience.”

From Research to Livelihoods

Key initiatives launched and demonstrated during the visit included:

Pilot-scale open sea cage culture of marine fish

Large-scale seaweed cultivation projects

Dr Singh noted that technology transfer to local stakeholders has already begun, reflecting a “whole-of-government, whole-of-society” approach. He highlighted that the Andaman & Nicobar Islands’ unique marine biodiversity and coastal conditions make them especially suitable for such interventions.

“These projects are not theoretical—they are already creating livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Biotechnology Meets Ocean Science

The Minister also emphasised the convergence of biotechnology and ocean sciences, highlighting India’s BioE3 policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment).

Marine bio-resources, he said, can deliver:

Biodegradable alternatives to plastics

New medicinal compounds

High-value bio-products

“Marine biotechnology allows us to generate employment, protect the environment, and grow the bioeconomy at the same time,” Dr Singh said.

Women, Self-Help Groups and Global Markets

Highlighting emerging opportunities, the Minister pointed to non-animal food products, marine-based nutrition, waste-to-wealth technologies, and export-oriented marine produce, noting strong international demand, particularly in Europe.

He stressed that Self-Help Groups and women’s participation must be central to these initiatives, helping supplement household incomes while advancing the Government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ vision.

Toward a National Blue Economy Hub

Concluding his address, Dr Singh expressed appreciation for the commitment of scientists and local communities, and said that with deeper institutional collaboration—including potential involvement of CSIR and biotechnology research centres—the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could emerge as a flagship hub for India’s Blue Economy.

The Government, he reaffirmed, remains committed to sustained engagement with the islands to deliver long-term scientific, environmental, and socio-economic benefits.