Farmers' Dues: Unsettled Payments in Odisha

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has raised a call to action for the immediate release of Rs 4.41 crore in unpaid dues for farmers in the Raighar block of Nabarangapur district.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das aired grievances concerning the pending payments for 344 farmers who sold significant paddy stock to the government some four months ago. Das also pointed to additional financial distress faced by farmers in Ganjam, where crop loss victims await insurance money, despite having paid Rs 84 crore in premiums to a government-associated private company.

The OPCC further highlighted similar unresolved payment issues in Angul district, where farmers seek compensation following crop damage caused by elephant activities. Das emphasized the BJP government's need to prioritize these issues as it nears its one-year anniversary in office in Odisha.