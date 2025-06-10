Family Feud Turns Fatal in Faridabad: A Tragic Tale of Kin Conflict

In a tragic incident of family discord, a young man, Arvind, reportedly lost his life at the hands of his cousin Kallu in Jasana village, Faridabad.

According to police reports, the confrontation occurred after Arvind, who hails from Amroha village in Uttar Pradesh, met his cousin Kallu on Monday. The encounter began as a conversation but escalated into a heated argument.

Kallu, originally from Akoha village and residing as a laborer on rent, allegedly wielded a stick to attack Arvind, leading to his death. Local law enforcement, informed of the crime, quickly responded to the scene, registering an FIR against Kallu, who is now on the run. Authorities have shifted the investigation to the Crime Branch DLF to apprehend the suspect, as confirmed by SHO Rajbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)