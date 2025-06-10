Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Faridabad: A Tragic Tale of Kin Conflict

A young man named Arvind was allegedly killed by his cousin Kallu in Jasana village, Faridabad. The incident occurred after a heated altercation between the two. Kallu, now absconding, has an FIR registered against him, and the case is being pursued by the Crime Branch DLF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:49 IST
In a tragic incident of family discord, a young man, Arvind, reportedly lost his life at the hands of his cousin Kallu in Jasana village, Faridabad.

According to police reports, the confrontation occurred after Arvind, who hails from Amroha village in Uttar Pradesh, met his cousin Kallu on Monday. The encounter began as a conversation but escalated into a heated argument.

Kallu, originally from Akoha village and residing as a laborer on rent, allegedly wielded a stick to attack Arvind, leading to his death. Local law enforcement, informed of the crime, quickly responded to the scene, registering an FIR against Kallu, who is now on the run. Authorities have shifted the investigation to the Crime Branch DLF to apprehend the suspect, as confirmed by SHO Rajbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

