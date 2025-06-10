Honeymoon Tragedy: Betrayal and Murder in Meghalaya

What started as an idyllic honeymoon quickly turned into a nightmare for an Indore-based couple in Meghalaya, ending in tragedy and leaving three families in devastation.

The murder of 29-year-old transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi shocked not just his family, but also the community as details unfolded, pointing to a grim conspiracy allegedly involving his wife Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

As Meghalaya Police diligently uncover the complex narrative of treachery, it has become evident that this was a "murder of trust," upending the lives and dreams of multiple families, including Raja's grieving mother, Uma, and the distressed mother of accused Raj Kushwaha, Chunni Devi. The case is under thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team, as families grapple with grief and unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)