Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Betrayal and Murder in Meghalaya

A honeymoon trip to Meghalaya turned tragic as transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered, allegedly by his wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha. This crime shocked three families. A Special Investigation Team is unravelling the layers of this alleged betrayal, leaving grief-stricken families in turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:54 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy: Betrayal and Murder in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

What started as an idyllic honeymoon quickly turned into a nightmare for an Indore-based couple in Meghalaya, ending in tragedy and leaving three families in devastation.

The murder of 29-year-old transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi shocked not just his family, but also the community as details unfolded, pointing to a grim conspiracy allegedly involving his wife Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

As Meghalaya Police diligently uncover the complex narrative of treachery, it has become evident that this was a "murder of trust," upending the lives and dreams of multiple families, including Raja's grieving mother, Uma, and the distressed mother of accused Raj Kushwaha, Chunni Devi. The case is under thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team, as families grapple with grief and unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025